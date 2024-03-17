Camdenton Woman Facing Numerous Charges Following Traffic Stop

A Camdenton woman faces felony charges after a routine traffic stop for failing to stay in her lane near the intersection of Jayhawk Drive and the Osage Beach Parkway.

The probable cause statement indicates that a K-9 was brought in and alerted for the presence of narcotics.

A subsequent consent search of the vehicle uncovered two baggies with white residue and a third baggie containing, what field tested for, a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

60-year-old Jane Williams was taken into custody and then transported to the Camden County Jail.

She is formally charged with two counts of possession and, as of late Friday morning, was being held on a $10,000 bond.