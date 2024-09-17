Moniteau Sheriff Offers Assistance To City Of California For Temporary Police

The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office has entered into a formal agreement with the City of California to provide temporary law enforcement services.

The collaboration of services, according to Sheriff Tony Wheatley, aims to work closely with the city and its efforts to rebuild the police department from the ground up before restoring local law enforcement capabilities.

The transition also includes a search for qualified individuals to work in law enforcement.

Sheriff Wheatley also says the level of law enforcement being provided during the agreement will not be lacking and anyone trying to take advantage of the situation will find that out the hard way.

The City of California is the county seat for Moniteau County.