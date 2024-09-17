High School Football Scores & Reports Across The LOTO

Thu. Sep 19th, 2024
Here’s a look at the full results:
Benton:
Cole Camp falls to Sherwood – 36 to 6
Lincoln wins over Crest Ridge with Chilhowee – 50 to 34
Warsaw wins over Lafayette County – 21 to 16
Camden:
Camdenton wins over Sedalia Smith-Cotton – 46 to 14
Laclede:
Lebanon falls to Neosho – 28 to 14
Miller:
Eldon wins over Owensville – 28 to 8
Morgan:
Versailles wins over Butler – 22 to 14
Pulaski:
Waynesville falls to Willard – 26 to 42