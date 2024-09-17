High School Football Scores & Reports Across The LOTO

High school football Friday, 93-5 Rocks to the Lake. KRMSTV, you heard it, Camdenton, big winners over Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 46-14.

Here’s a look at the full results:

Benton:

Cole Camp falls to Sherwood – 36 to 6

Lincoln wins over Crest Ridge with Chilhowee – 50 to 34

Warsaw wins over Lafayette County – 21 to 16

Camden:

Camdenton wins over Sedalia Smith-Cotton – 46 to 14

Laclede:

Lebanon falls to Neosho – 28 to 14

Miller:

Eldon wins over Owensville – 28 to 8

Morgan:

Versailles wins over Butler – 22 to 14

Pulaski:

Waynesville falls to Willard – 26 to 42