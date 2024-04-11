Royals Now The Hottest Team In Baseball With 6th Straight Win

The hottest team in baseball, the Kansas City Royals, they won their sixth in a row last night.

They beat the Astros at the K… 11-2.

How about the Pasquatch, Vinnie Pasquintino, he goes three for three, homers, drives in five, scores a couple of runs, still only hitting 175 on the season, so he certainly had an uptick last night, a rare off night for Bobby Witt.

He went hitless, however, still hitting over 300.

Edison Valkes, this guy is a professional hitter himself, a couple of knocks, hitting 343, all in support of Seth Lugo, one of the Royals’ big free agent acquisitions during the offseason, six innings, two runs, he’s now 2 -0, an ERA under 1 .5.

Meanwhile the Cardinals, they’ve dropped three of four, hitting under 200 during this span.

They lose to the Phillies 4 -3 on getaway day.

The offense just not doing their thing, however, Lance Lynn, good enough, gave up two runs, neither of them earned, did walk four, doesn’t factor in the decision.

It was Andre Palante giving up a couple of runs, did not record an out, he takes the loss for the Redbirds.