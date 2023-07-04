Tue. Jul 4th, 2023

 

More Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man Awaiting Sentencing on Statutory Rape and Incest Charges

More troubles for a Camdenton-area man who was brought up on charges of statutory rape and incest in July 2021 after alleged crimes against a family member.

34-year-old Richard Scott Bennett now faces one count each of patronizing prostitution with someone 18-years-old-and-older and patronizing prostitution with someone 14-years-old-and-younger.

In the 2021 case, Bennett allegedly had sexual relations with a minor child family member who became pregnant with DNA testing revealing that Bennett was the father. Bennett posted bond on those charges and has since entered a guilty plea with sentencing set for next week in Miller County on a change of venue from Camden County.

Bennett is currently back in the Camden County Jail with a new bond of $25,000 on the prostitution charges while a motion has been filed to revoke his previous bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony

