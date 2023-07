An Urbandale, Iowa, woman faces pending charges after being arrested around 9:00 Monday night by the highway patrol in Miller County.

The patrol’s report alleges that 35-year-old Ashley Dominguez was driving the wrong way on the roadway.

Dominguez is being charged, according to the highway patrol, with a felony DWI-persistent offender.

She was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.