More Details Released About Out Of State Fugitives Captured In Camden County

Release:

Late Tuesday evening, 12-26-23, a sheriff’s deputy from the Horseshoe Bend Patrol District initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no visible registration in the area of State Road MM and Chimney Point. The vehicle fled the stop and, after a pursuit, the vehicle stopped in a driveway on Highly Drive. Both occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot.

Additional deputies arrived to assist in the search for the two occupants of the vehicle along with officers from Lake Ozark PD and troopers from the MSHP. During the search deputies located one suspect in the crawl space of a nearby house, identified as 25-year-old Malik DC Scott of Belton Missouri. Shortly after Scott was taken into custody, MSHP Troopers found the second suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kabreya M Rogers of Raytown, Missouri hiding in a nearby dumpster.

During the investigation deputies discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Independence, Missouri. Deputies recovered several items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Deputies also recovered several garage door openers and twenty-two sets of keys. Several of the sets of keys had street addresses on them and deputies are working to find the owners of the keys. Scott and Rogers were arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Kabreya M Rogers is charged with the two counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and is also being held on several outstanding warrants from Missouri and Kansas. She is being held without bond.

Malik DC Scott is charged with the Class D Felony of 1st Degree Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and the Class E Felony of Resisting Arrest. Scott is also being held on several outstanding warrants from Missouri and Kansas. He is being held without bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.