More Details Released Following Arrest of Miller County Deputy on Sex Charges Involving a Child

UPDATED STORY (9/8/2025, 9:20am)

More details have been released in the case of a Miller County deputy being arrested on allegations of sex crimes involving a child.

Courthouse documents show that Kyle Carroll is being charged with five class-A felony counts of child molestation in connection to incidents that occurred between April and May of this year at his residence in Eldon.

The probable cause statement alleges that Carroll admitted to engaging in oral acts with a child under the age of 12 that he’s related to either by blood or adoption.

Carroll was located in Cooper County and, following Miranda questioning in Eldon, he was transported to the Osage County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Miller County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on Saturday for alleged sex crimes involving a child.

A release sent out by the sheriff’s office identifies the deputy as Kyle Carroll and indicates that the investigation is being handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says, while the allegations are deeply troubling, no one is above the law and the office will continue protecting the safety and well-being of the community, especially its most vulnerable members.

No other information is currently being released. KRMS News will pass along further details when made available.