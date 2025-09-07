Miller County Deputy Arrested for Alleged Sex Crimes Involving a Child

A Miller County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on Saturday for alleged sex crimes involving a child.

A release sent out by the sheriff’s office identifies the deputy as Kyle Carroll and indicates that the investigation is being handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says, while the allegations are deeply troubling, no one is above the law and the office will continue protecting the safety and well-being of the community, especially its most vulnerable members.

No other information is currently being released. KRMS News will pass along further details when made available.