More Details Released In Ballparks National & Osage Beach Agreement For Field Management

The City of Osage Beach has entered into a public-private type of partnership with Ballparks National to manage the operations at Osage Beach City Park for the 2024 season.

“As of February 1st, they will be taking over coordinating our sports complex, rental of our baseball fields, and running our concession stand in City Park.”

Osage Beach Parks and Recreation Manager Eric Gregory also says by contracting out the operations, it will allow the city to redirect its focus when it comes to parks and rec offerings.

“This will give the Parks and Rec department more time to concentrate on park improvement projects and family friendly recreation projects that I think were lacking. And that’s one of the things that I’m very much I want to be aggressive on, as we need to cater more to our local people.”

Under terms of the $69,000 agreement, stretching from February 1st through October 31st, the city will still host its usual annual events such as the Food Truck and Fall Festivals while Ballparks National will take care of staffing for other events under its operations.

And, yes, there will be pickleball at the park.

***Full Release: