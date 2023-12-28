Candidates Set For April Ballot In Camdenton

The final ballot is set for the upcoming municipal elections and there will be one contested and three uncontested races in Camdenton.

That’s according to City Clerk Renee Kingston who reports that Incumbent Daniel Ousley is now running unopposed for the two-year seat in Ward-1 after Bonnie Black withdrew from the race.

Also running unopposed are incumbents Sandy Gentry for the two-year term in Ward-2 and Bill Jeffries for the three-year term in special road district “R.”

The only contested race will see Steve Eden and Don Neuharth running against each other for the two-year term in Ward-3.

Candidate filing closed on Tuesday.

The municipal elections are set for Tuesday, April 2nd.