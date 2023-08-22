More Funds Needed As Swinging Bridge Group Tries To Get Matching Grant

A group working toward getting the Brumley Swinging Bridge re-opened to traffic is about a third of the way toward reaching the “match money” needed for a grant to get phase-one of repairs underway on the 90-year-old bridge.

Marlena Hatmaker says the group met last week and they currently have $21,000 of the 70,000 needed to reach that “match” level.

The group is hoping to get more support for its efforts by being visible at several events in September including Hot Summer Nights, the Crocker Railroad Days, the Tuscumbia Pig and Pickle, and the Osage Beach Food Truck Festival.

More information about the group and its efforts, including a go-fund-me set up for the cause, is available online at http://savethehistoricalbrumleyswingingbridge.com.