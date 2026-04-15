More Severe Weather Set For Wednesday – Tornado Watch In Effect

Another round of severe weather is expected in the lake region today, as a multi-day severe weather event continues across the Midwest.

Meteorologist Max Velocity says the mixture causing this has a lot to do with the jet stream setup….

“Strong upper level flow will collide with warm, moist air surging north from the Gulf, and it will create an environment suitable for supercell thunderstorms. These will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and even maybe a few tornadoes across parts of the Great Plains.”

Today’s risk in the lake region is a level 2 risk, including the risk of hail up to golf ball size.

On Tuesday, numerous storms hit Wisconsin and Michigan, one of which produced a Tornado that leveled several buildings, while most of the storms in Missouri remained down near the Southern Border.

On Monday, storms caused tornadoes in Kansas and strong storms hit the lake area in Benton and Morgan counties, with little to no damage reported.

Another round of severe weather is expected on Friday, with that level risk currently hovering between level 2 and 3 for the Lake region.

A Tornado watch is in effect….

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