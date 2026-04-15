Wed. Apr 15th, 2026

 

More Severe Weather Set For Wednesday – Tornado Watch In Effect

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Wednesday, April 15th, 2026

Another round of severe weather is expected in the lake region today, as a multi-day severe weather event continues across the Midwest.

Meteorologist Max Velocity says the mixture causing this has a lot to do with the jet stream setup….

Strong upper level flow will collide with warm, moist air surging north from the Gulf, and it will create an environment suitable for supercell thunderstorms. These will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and even maybe a few tornadoes across parts of the Great Plains.”

Today’s risk in the lake region is a level 2 risk, including the risk of hail up to golf ball size.

On Tuesday, numerous storms hit Wisconsin and Michigan, one of which produced a Tornado that leveled several buildings, while most of the storms in Missouri remained down near the Southern Border.

On Monday, storms caused tornadoes in Kansas and strong storms hit the lake area in Benton and Morgan counties, with little to no damage reported.

Another round of severe weather is expected on Friday, with that level risk currently hovering between level 2 and 3 for the Lake region.

A Tornado watch is in effect….

This graphic displays Tornado Watch watch number 124 plotted on a map. The watch is in effect until 12:00 AM CDT. The watch includes parts of Illinois and Missouri. The threats associated with this watch are a couple tornadoes possible, scattered hail up to ping pong size possible and scattered gusts up to 70 mph likely. There are 1,082,699 people in the watch along with 481 schools and 28 hospitals.

May be an image of tornado, map and text that says 'Valid Until 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday April 15, 2026 Tornado Watch Threat Informatior on Hutchinson TORNADOES Sedalia ACouple Tornadoes Possible Wichita HAIL Scattered HailUp To Tennis Ball Size Possible Enid Joplin Springfield field Ponca City Bartlesville Stillwater sr T.ulsa WIND Scattered Gusts Up To MPH Possible Branson Fayetteville Potential Exposure Oklahoma City Muskógee Norman 1 35 Population: 4,663,374 Schools: 1824 Hosp Hospitals: 164 Fort Fort-Smith Ada Duncan McAlester Russellville Ardmore HotSprings Hot Springs Sherman~ Tornado Watch Tornado-Watch#121 #121 Paris'

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All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Wednesday, April 15th, 2026

Reporter John Rogger