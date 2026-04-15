Royals Fall In Detroit Against Tigers In AL Central Division

Tough one for the Royals last night in Detroit.

A 2 to one loss to the Tigers and AL Central Division showdown against a couple of teams that have maybe underperformed at the start of the season.

And things were looking great early though for the Royals.

Cole Reagan’s 6 shut down innings.

The Royals ace did walk for batters but only allowed a single hit, struck out just one but did not allow any Tigers to cross the plate and actually got a good backup behind him.

In the 7th inning match, Strom A shutout inning of relief, but the Royals could not get it to the closer.

It would be Nick Mears allowing two runs on a couple of hits and a walk.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Dylan Dingler, a big hit for the Tigers at the plate and that was all she wrote

2 to 1 Detroit victory and the Royals bats continue to remain quiet.

Just four hits on the night and you have to talk about some of the struggling bats in the middle of the order.

Salvador Perez hitting just 159.

Vinny Pasquintino 143, Jonathan in India 175.

Those bats have got to start to pick it up for Kansas City