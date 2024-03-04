Morgan County Authorities Looking for Accused Child Sex Offender

Morgan County authorities are on the look-out for a Barnett man being accused of child-related sex crimes.

Richard James Matthews was formally charged on Monday with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest.

A probable cause statement alleges that Matthews engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with the unnamed victim whom he knew to be a descendant by blood. An interview of the victim also alleged that Matthews had assaulted her in similar ways since she was only 10 years old.

During the course of the investigation, deputies say Matthews ran from the house and could not be found. A stop-and-hold order was put in effect and the Child Abuse Hotline notified.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Richard James Matthews should contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.