Morgan County FAST Rounds Up Second “Most Wanted”…Two to Go

Two down, two to go…at least for right now…for the Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team.

The fugitive team, over the weekend, reported that Kwade Sanderson was taken into custody.

Sanderson is accused of making a terrorist threat, allegedly, posting on social media that he could stab an unidentified person to death while at church and nobody would care.

Another “most wanted” in Morgan County, Nicole Broyles, had been taken into custody earlier for alleged resisting arrest and has since been transferred to the department of corrections.

Two others, Jessica Cagle and Jason Elliott, remain wanted on probation violations. Anyone with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.