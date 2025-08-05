Major Step Taken in Osage Nation’s Casino Plan at Lake of the Ozarks

What appears to be a major step is taken in the Osage Nation bringing a casino and resort facility to Lake of the Ozarks.

A public notice published in the Eldon Advertiser indicates that the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, has released a Draft Environmental Assessment for the 27.6 acre Lake Ozark project.

The project will be located near the intersection of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and the Osage Beach Parkway in Miller County and include 40,000-square feet of gaming, a hotel tower with 150 rooms and associated amenities and utilities.

The public notice also indicates the action includes federal approvals to transfer the project site into federal trust status as part of the Indian Reorganization Act.

An online public review is now open with comments to be accepted before September 2nd.

The Draft Assessment is not considered as a decision to proceed with an action. A 30-day appeal period will also be announced after a decision to proceed is formally announced.

(online public review: https://OsageLakeOzarkEA.com)