Morgan County Fugitive Team Showing Positive Results Since Launch On Monday

The newly-created Morgan County “Fugitive Apprehension Security Team” is off and running with positive results already being reported.

The sheriff’s office says the seven-officer and one canine team was deployed Monday on its first mission with three warrant arrests made.

They included: Kirk Sumner of Versailles on two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, Candace Sumner of Versailles on one felony count of possessing a controlled substance and Matthew Young of Stover on two felony warrants for dangerous drugs…possession of a controlled substance in St. Louis County and possession of amphetamine in Pettis County.