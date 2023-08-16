LCTC Working To Reverse Trend That Is Causing A Lack Of Tradesmen & Women At The Lake

The lake area continues to do its part to try reversing a recent trend which has resulted in a substantial void in the numbers of tradesmen, and women, being able to enter the job market.

“We have a shortage of them in our area and really just across the nation. And the importance of what we do here at LCTC has really been highlighted the last few years” Says Jill Durnin, from the Camdenton School District’s Lake Career and Technical Center.

She also says that the shortage was really self-created by society’ push for degrees in higher education…“There was a really big push for everybody to go to college. And when we did that, we find ourselves in the mess that we’re in kind of right now, which is we have a lot of people with a degree and a lot of student debt and maybe not a lot of the skills that we need. Really, that the back bone of what this country is built on.”

The LCTC is not limited to just students within the Camdenton district.

Other area districts also shuttle students back and forth to learn the trades across some 12 different programs being offered.