Morgan County Fugitive Team Takes Two More into Custody

A two-month long investigation by the Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team, or FAST, comes to an end this week with the arrest of a Versailles man who was wanted on several felony warrants.

Sheriff Norman Dills says the FAST team and deputies moved in around 8:00 Wednesday night to take 34-year-old Joseph Clark into custody.

Clark, whose past includes felony convictions for child molestation and failure to register as a sex offender, had been wanted on warrants for failure to register and dangerous drugs in Miller County, failure to appear on a family offense in Moniteau County, failure to register as a sex offender in Callaway County and failure to appear on a child neglect charge in Cole County.

Clark has also since been charged in Morgan County with felony resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and fail to register-third offense-as a sex offender. Also arrested as a result was 34-year-old Sherry Scott also from Versailles. Scott had also been wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Both, Clark and Scott, are being held in the Morgan County Jail.