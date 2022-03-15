News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Morgan County Releases Updates on Ivy Bend Body

Reporter John Rogger

Mar 15, 2022

New details are being released in the story of a body found in Ivy Bend, heard first on KRMS.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, an autopsy on the body is scheduled for today and an investigation is underway.

Sheriff Normal Dills says the body was indeed burned beyond recognition, so officers were unable to identify the person or determine how they died.

The body was found in a truck that caught fire on Thursday.

Fire officials had put the fire out late Thursday night, but the body wasn’t discovered until Friday morning after the truck cooled and daylight set in.

This remains a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest as it comes in.

By Reporter John Rogger

