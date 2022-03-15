The Camden County Emergency Management Agency says its revised Emergency Operations Plan for winter weather over the past two or three weeks went off without a hitch. Director Samantha Henley says the plan was originally put together by former EMA Director Denise Russell and recently modified to be more in line with a similar plan followed by the State Emergency Management Agency…

“We need to come up with somethin similar to that, maybe take care of if somebody gets stuck on I-54…” Said Henley, “…or what if there’s an accident on 5 and traffic is there forever? Let’s get something together and figure out what we’re gonna do.”

Henley also says there were three EOC activations, alone, during the month of February for winter weather incidents. The plan can be viewed on the Camden County EMA website.