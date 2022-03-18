If you’re on the hunt for a job in law enforcement, a number of agencies across the Lake Area are looking for you.

Once such agency is the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.

According to a release, the Sheriff is hoping to add road deputies and a corrections officer.

Sheriff Norman Dills says the starting pay for a road deputy is just over $42,000 yearly, with insurance, retirement, holidays and sick leave.

The pay for a corrections officer ranges from just over $34,000 to over $36,000 a year depending on your P.O.S.T. certifications.

For more details see the flyer below: