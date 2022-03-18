News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Morgan County Sheriff Looking To Hire

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 18, 2022 , , ,

If you’re on the hunt for a job in law enforcement, a number of agencies across the Lake Area are looking for you.

Once such agency is the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.

According to a release, the Sheriff is hoping to add road deputies and a corrections officer.

Sheriff Norman Dills says the starting pay for a road deputy is just over $42,000 yearly, with insurance, retirement, holidays and sick leave.

The pay for a corrections officer ranges from just over $34,000 to over $36,000 a year depending on your P.O.S.T. certifications.

For more details see the flyer below:

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Two Laclede Residents Perish In House Fire On Thursday

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Camdenton Man Facing DWI Charges After Traffic Stop

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Gas Prices Still High Across The State

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

State News

6-Year-Old Child Drowns In Taney County Creek

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Two Laclede Residents Perish In House Fire On Thursday

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Morgan County Sheriff Looking To Hire

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Camdenton Man Facing DWI Charges After Traffic Stop

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com