Two people are dead following a house fire, Thursday, near Lebanon in Laclede County.

According to the sheriff’s department, firefighters responded to the residence in the 1500-block of Brice Road and, upon arrival, discovered a man and a woman trapped inside the home which was 50-percent involved.

Firefighters attempted a rescue which was prevented by deteriorating conditions.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s office.