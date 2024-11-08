Morgan Drug Bust Nets Meth, Guns, Paraphernalia and Two Suspects

A Rocky Mount man and woman face felony drug and weapons charges after the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force hits the residence during the evening hours on Thursday.

The probable cause statement alleges that 34-year-old Douglas Chilton and the property owner, identified as 61-year-old Angela Wright, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and firearms.

The probable cause statement also indicates, both, Wright and Chilton have been arrested numerous times for possession with most cases showing as dismissed.

Wright is charged with manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon while Chilton is charged with manufacturing and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Both are held on $100,000 bonds in the Morgan County Jail.