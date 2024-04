The School of the Osage Band brings home a winner from Branson over the weekend.

The Indians hit the road on Saturday to compete in the Music in the Parks Festival at Silver Dollar City.

When the music stopped, under the direction of Jeff Kile and Kelsy Whitacre, the band took first-place in the High School Concert Band 1A competition and was named as the Overall Best High School Concert Band.

Next year it’ll be the choir’s turn to take the stage during the competition.