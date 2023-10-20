fbpx

Morgan R-2 Board Of Education Meeting Set For 6PM Thursday

New business highlights tonight’s board of education meeting for the Morgan County R-2 Versailles meeting.

Among discussion items appearing on the published agenda: a district assessment report, an agreement with Roth Environmental Consultants, considering an archery coaching position, staff incentives and the M-S-B-A full policy agreement.

An executive session ton consider student discipline, legal matters and personnel also appears on the agenda.

Tonight’s Morgan County R-2 Board of Education meeting in the Middle School Library begins at 6:00.

Reporter Mike Anthony