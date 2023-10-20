Sunrise Beach Woman Accused Of Embezzlement Returns To Court On Thursday

A Sunrise Beach woman accused of embezzling at least $2.8 million from her former employer was scheduled to arraigned Thursday morning in a Camden County Circuit Courtroom.

46-year-old Danielle Thomas was charged back in July with felony stealing more than $25-thousand and felony forgery in connection to the thefts which included forging at least 367 checks from the unnamed company and using the stolen money for personal expenses.

A previous date for Thomas to be arraigned on the circuit level was continued when Circuit Judge Phillip Hamner recused himself from the case.

Circuit Judge Aaron Koeppen has since been assigned to preside over the case.

Thomas has been held without bond since her arrest.