Morgan R-2 School Board Set To Meet Next Week

The Morgan County R2, Versailles, board of education gets together again next week with a relatively short agenda.

Among new business items identified on the published agenda include health insurance options, a sewer easement for the city, MSBA policy updates, summer maintenance work, a DECA student report on the Re-threads Thrift Store and a possible closed executive session.

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education is set to begin at 6:00 next Tuesday, the 21st.