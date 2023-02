It’s a relatively quiet night for the highway patrol with only a couple arrests being reported in the lake area over the past 24 hours.

In Morgan County, a 30-year-old man from Sunrise Beach was hauled in on a traffic warrant after failing to appear in Higginsville Municipal Court.

And in Laclede County, a 55-year-old Lebanon man was arrested and released on an alleged DWI and failure to stay in his lane.