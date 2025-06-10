Morgan R-2 Schools Release Statement Following Student’s Death

The Morgan County R2 School District has released a statement following the death of one of its students.

Ryan Simpson, who would’ve been a junior, was killed Friday night in a traffic accident on U.S. 54 near Lakeland Road in Miller County.

The district statement says, in part: “During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends and all those who were touched by his presence.”

Ryan Simpson was active in the district participating in athletics and DECA.

Counseling services to support grieving staff and students were offered on Monday by the district.

The district also encourages parents to engage in conversation over the next few days with their children, listening attentively to their thoughts and observing any changes in their behavior.