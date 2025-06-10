Dumbbell Recall Affects Stores Across The Midwest – Egg Recall Affecting Illinois

There’s a couple recalls to tell you about…the first having to do with dumbbells.

Nearly 4 million adjustable Bowflex dumbbells have been recalled because the plates can become dislodged, posing an injury risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been more than 100 reports of injuries, including abrasions, concussions and broken toes.

The recall applies to the 552 and 1090 models.

A second recall, involving a salmonella outbreak in 7 states linked to eggs.

The Food and Drug Administration says recalled brown eggs distributed by August Egg Company have been linked to a salmonella outbreak in seven states with at least 79 people sickened.

21 people have been hospitalized.

The eggs were sold under multiple brand names, including Clover 1st St. and O Organics.

The FDA is urging consumers, restaurants and retailers not to eat or serve the eggs and to sanitize any surfaces they come into contact with.

While Missouri is not one of the states in the recall, our nearby neighbor Illinois is.