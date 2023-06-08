Mosley Numbers Not Impressive Despite High Expectation In Transferring To Mizzou

Much was expected of Isaiah Mosley as he transferred from Missouri State to Mizzou this past season, but most of those expectations were not met.

He played sparingly as he dealt with off -⁠the -⁠floor issues, not disciplinary in nature, but family related.

When he did play, well that was mostly in the middle of the season.

Mosley had a 20 -⁠point performance and an 89 -⁠77 victory over Ole Miss, but he played just three more times and didn’t get on the floor from February 7th on did not play in the post season for the Tigers.

Mosley will now seek out professional basketball opportunities with just that one year of eligibility remaining had he stuck around.