Motorists Encounter Really “Fowl” Odor Thursday Night in Camdenton

The jokes were plentiful on social media but the smell was absolutely disgusting Thursday night driving by the red-light intersection near Walmart in Camdenton.

What appeared to be several rotten and decaying chicken carcasses were scattered mostly in the center-turn lane of the intersection after apparently either falling from or attempting an ill-fated escape from a transport vehicle.

The city claimed that clean-up was up to MoDOT while personnel from the Mid-County Fire District also responded and had a very unwelcome task, according to Chief Scott Frandsen, of cleaning the road of the liquid that likely spilled out with about eight of the birds from a rendering truck.

Reporter Mike Anthony