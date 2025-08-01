Rolla Police Report Large Seizure and Arrest

A short-term narcotics investigation comes to an end with a large seizure and an arrest in Rolla.

Police Chief Sean Fagan says the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force teamed up for the investigation with the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

The subsequent execution of a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kingshighway uncovered undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, controlled substance pills, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms .

54-year-old Richard Wiggins was arrested and booked into the Phelps County Jail. He’s formally charged with first-degree trafficking or attempted trafficking of drugs unlawful use of a weapon.

Bond was set at $250,000.

On July 30, 2025, the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (R.A.D.E.) concluded a short-term narcotics investigation with the execution of a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kingshighway in Rolla, Missouri.

The warrant was served in connection with an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity. The Rolla Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team conducted the initial entry to ensure the safe execution of the search.

R.A.D.E. was assisted in the investigation and operation by the Rolla Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Dent County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri S&T Police Department.

During the search, investigators located and seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, controlled substance pills, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.

Richard Wiggins, age 54, was arrested in connection with the investigation and transported to the Phelps County Jail. He was held pending formal charges from the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On July 31, 2025, a warrant was issued for Wiggins in the 25th Judicial Circuit for Trafficking/Attempted Trafficking of Drugs in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Bond was set at $250,000.

This operation reflects R.A.D.E.’s ongoing commitment to combatting illegal drug activity and protecting public safety in our communities.

The charges for which Richard Wiggins was arrested are merely accusations and do not constitute evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.