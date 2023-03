The apparent first casualty of the spring time sogginess in the lake area is the Mount Horeb Bridge which, according to Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton, is shut down until further notice.

Skelton also says it’s now a waiting game for the road and bridge crew before anything can be done with the bridge.

Skelton believes, once the crew can get in and do something, the repairs should only take a couple of days and the bridge will be re-opened to traffic.