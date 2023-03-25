Osage Beach Outlet Mall Under Contract (Again)

Movement is now being reported with the pending sale of the former outlet mall in Osage Beach.

Mayor Michael Harmison says that it’s been a long time coming and he can now confirm reports of a pending sale of the 40-plus-acre piece of property to a group of investors led by local developer Gary Prewitt.

“I kept saying…It will happen…It will happen! The city has been very proactive trying to find developers, and we had visited with several of them. A couple of months ago we had an extensive talk with a local developer and his team and what they wanted to do.”

Although specific plans have not been announced, it’s believed the developers plan to bring a family-friendly mix onto the property which, for the past several years, has been in a state of decline.

The investment group is expected to release specifics about the development sometime later this spring.