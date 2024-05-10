Multi-Million Dollar Fishing Resort Coming To Osage Beach

A new $7-million-plus bass fishing resort is on its way to the lake area.

That’s according to Osage Beach Administrator Jeana Woods who says an all-new Angler’s Outpost will be located on the parkway on the west end of town near the KK intersection.

Project mastermind Tom Lloyd, Junior, says the entire campus of the resort is designed by fishermen, built by fishermen, to serve fishermen.

The resort will include suites, sleeping rooms, garage space and other amenities…and is expected to be open for business within the year.

New Bass Fishing Resort Coming to Osage Beach

Sitework Underway for Anglers Outpost near Public Boat Launch 2 (Osage Beach, MO) If you’re an avid fisherman or a boating family who loves Lake of the Ozarks, you’re going to love the all new Anglers Outpost resort coming to Osage Beach.

Clearing and dirt work is underway for a 9-acre new development along Osage Beach Boulevard just ½ mile from the public boat launch two (PB2). The $7+ million project is specifically addressing the needs and demands of boaters, specifically competitive fishermen. “This is an entire campus designed by fishermen, built by fishermen, to serve fishermen,” said Tom Lloyd, Jr. the project mastermind.

Lloyd Jr., a competitive fisherman who travels across the United States for tournaments, knows firsthand the difficulty of finding appropriate accommodations. “We have a lot of expensive gear and sonar equipment on our boats and in our tow vehicles. Charging it and protecting it is a major hassle. But not at Anglers Outpost!” The first phase of the project calls for the development of 24 suites and 48 sleeping rooms in 4 huge buildings.

Each suite includes a 60’ x 12’ garage space where the entire truck and boat combo can be parked inside with charging outlets and protection from weather and theft. “All the suites are spacious with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full kitchenette and all the needs are met for the anglers and team or co angler,” said Lloyd. The investor group, Patriots Equity Partners, is a Missouri-based company committed to delivering a first class, specialized resort specific to anglers and those who want to bring their boats with them to Lake of the Ozarks. “When we don’t have tournaments going on, we look forward to serving boating families, company retreats and client adventures. Our campus is perfect for large groups looking for a unique, fun place to stay,” said Sri Madala, the Managing Partner of Patriots Equity Partners.

In addition to the 24 garages and suites, the campus plans to have a great Clubhouse with a golf simulator, arcade and table games, lounge area, barbecue grills, fire pits and a great outdoor social areas. “It’s like having a 9-acre mancave property,” Madala added.

Anglers Outpost – 6051 Osage Beach Blvd. Osage Beach, MO 65065-3327

Competitive fishing tournaments have become a huge boost to the Lake of the Ozarks tourism industry over the past decade. There are hundreds of tournaments currently scheduled in 2024 alone. However, the thousands of new visitors each year to LOZ also bring with them a big truck pulling a trailer with a 21-foot bass boat.

This creates a tough dilemma for area hotels, motels and B and Bs on where to park and charge-up these boat’s batteries overnight. Some are forced to park their expensive boats and gear in nearby retail or commercial parking lots. “The hospitality industry realizes what a great tourism group anglers really are. We are excited that Anglers Outpost chose Osage Beach for their first resort to serve the fishing and boating community in a first-class manner,” said Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison.

The resort will be located next door to Dollar General with quick and easy access to MO-54 at the KK exit. “They picked a great location and are super close to PB2 where all the big tournaments launch from. This will impact the entire KK interchange in a positive way. This is going to be a GREAT addition to Lake of the Ozarks,” added Mayor Harmison.

Site clearing and earth work is already underway. Design drawings and more details are expected to be released at the official construction groundbreaking in June of this year. The developers hope to have the project ready to welcome anglers by the winter of 24-25 with website reservations beginning in July 2024.