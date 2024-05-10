Royals Pull Off Win While Cardinals Sit One Out Due To Rain

It was a much better result than the Royals had to endure the night before, but it wasn’t easy.

They had to hang on by the skin of their teeth to beat the Brewers by a score of 6-4.

Top of the 9th inning would see Milwaukee put two runs on the board, and the much maligned Italy’s this week James McArthur would come on for the save.

This time he would get the job done.

On his 8th save of the year, two-thirds of an inning, he saves it for Brady Singer who went just five and a third, but good enough for his third win on the season.

Bobby Witt Jr., his 5th home run of the game, that came in the 8th inning, looked like it was going to give the Royals some security, but still some nervous times before it was all said and done.

And with the win, the Royals are 22-16 on the year, playing some great ball, currently tied for 2nd with the Minnesota Twins two and a half behind the Cleveland Guardians.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals rained out on Wednesday.

As we told you, that would probably be the case.

They’re in Milwaukee tonight to take on the Brewers.

It starts a four-game series with their NL Division rival, their Central Division rival, Cardinals really feeling the heat as of late, having lost four games in a row.