Another A-T-M theft is being reported in the lake area.

Laurie Police say the ATM at the Bank of Concordia was hit sometime during the overnight hours Thursday night or Friday morning.

The theft was, apparently, the same as recent incidents involving ATM’s in Versailles and Greenview.

The thefts are believed to connected to a crime ring out of Houston, Texas, which is allegedly being blamed for several other similar thefts over the past couple months in the region.