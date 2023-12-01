fbpx

Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

 

Name Of Hit & Run / High Speed Chase Driver Released – Charges Filed

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Friday, December 1st, 2023

The suspect accused of leading Camdenton police on a pursuit before crashing into two other vehicles and injuring two people has been identified.

Courthouse records indicate that 41-year-old Ryan Anthony Pierce of Lake Ozark has formally been charged with felony resisting arrest and two felony counts of second-degree assault in connection to the incident that happened on eastbound-54 late Wednesday morning.

It’s alleged that Pierce had been driving 51 miles-per-hour in a 30 mile-per-zone before running a red light when a patrol car pulled up behind him, then hitting the other two vehicles during the pursuit and then fleeing on foot before a Camden County deputy deployed a taser to take him into custody.

Pierce is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Friday, December 1st, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony