Name Of Hit & Run / High Speed Chase Driver Released – Charges Filed

The suspect accused of leading Camdenton police on a pursuit before crashing into two other vehicles and injuring two people has been identified.

Courthouse records indicate that 41-year-old Ryan Anthony Pierce of Lake Ozark has formally been charged with felony resisting arrest and two felony counts of second-degree assault in connection to the incident that happened on eastbound-54 late Wednesday morning.

It’s alleged that Pierce had been driving 51 miles-per-hour in a 30 mile-per-zone before running a red light when a patrol car pulled up behind him, then hitting the other two vehicles during the pursuit and then fleeing on foot before a Camden County deputy deployed a taser to take him into custody.

Pierce is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.