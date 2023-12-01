Leah Martin Officially Takes Over As Leader For LOMDA

There’s a changing of the guard happening today in the lake area with a new executive director assuming the position for the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association.

Leah Martin is no stranger to the lake area and says the marine dealers association is a driving force working hand-in-hand with the various chambers and the CVB to bring in those tourism dollars.

“It really promotes the tourism, promotes the marine industry here, just like you said. I mean, that’s the drive for the businesses that are here. And, you know, tourism is huge. And so being able to promote that and grow that area helps and has an impact on every single business at the lake.”

Martin takes over for longtime director Mike Kenagy and says the two will work closely together during the transition.

“We’re a little ahead of the game and, you know, he said, hey, I’m going to come down on Tuesdays and we’re going to have Tuesday training in December, and so spend some time with him.”

Kenagy will stay involved through the boat show season before Martin goes solo in her new position.