National Crime Victims Week Is Next Week Across The US

All next week is National Crime Victims Week.

Miller County Crime Victim Advocate Kellie Kost says it’s really unfortunate that a week is needed to put a spotlight on the victims of crime.

“All too often the media and the community and just people in general focus on the offender, but behind the scenes, there’s a victim to most crimes. And while the victims have the right to their anonymity, they also have the right to support from the community.”

Kost also says many of the services provided to crime victims are made available through a federal grant called the Victims of Crime Act which was founded in 1984.

Several activities marking the recognition are planned for this next week across Missouri and nationwide.