Fri. Apr 17th, 2026

 

Three Candidates Are Running For Camden County Auditor

All News RSS Feed Politics Top Stories Friday, April 17th, 2026

When Camden County residents head to the polls for the August 4th Primary, they will get to choose the position of county auditor.

With the announcement this week by Jimmy Laughlin that he is running, there are now three candidates in the race.

Laughlin, the incumbent from Lebanon, is facing challenges from Kris Franken of Linn Creek and Madeline Kincaid of Camdenton.

All three are running on the Republican ticket which, at the current time, means the winner of the primary will go on uncontested in the General Election on November 3rd.

All News RSS Feed Politics Top Stories Friday, April 17th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony