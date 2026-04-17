Three Candidates Are Running For Camden County Auditor

When Camden County residents head to the polls for the August 4th Primary, they will get to choose the position of county auditor.

With the announcement this week by Jimmy Laughlin that he is running, there are now three candidates in the race.

Laughlin, the incumbent from Lebanon, is facing challenges from Kris Franken of Linn Creek and Madeline Kincaid of Camdenton.

All three are running on the Republican ticket which, at the current time, means the winner of the primary will go on uncontested in the General Election on November 3rd.