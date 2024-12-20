“National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day” Is a Real Thing

Most workplaces have that one guy or person who insists on wearing a Christmas sweater that most consider to be just downright ugly.

That day is today…the third Friday in December…observed as “National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

“National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day”, believe it or not, was created in 2011 and has become an international event coinciding with fundraising for charities…most notably teaming up in 2014 with the “Save the Children” organization.

Otherwise, among the other Christmas related observances today, it’s also national “Go Caroling Day” and the 78th anniversary of the classic Jimmy Stewart movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”