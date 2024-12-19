Threat Called Into School Of The Osage Middle School

An investigation is underway after a threat is made ahead of student dismissal at School of the Osage on Thursday.

According to the District, the threat was received around 2:58PM via telephone at the Middle School, upon which district officials quickly reacted…bringing in local law enforcement to protect students and staff from the threat.

Officials say the dismissal was safe, but the extra presence caused delays in students on the bus routes as well as in person pickup lines.

The threat also prompting a shutdown of all afternoon and evening activities for the school.

On the District’s post to Facebook, some parents indicated that they were not notified until the post went out, which was around 2 hours after the initial threat.

One parent noted that their student reported hearing gunshots, however, officials say that is not accurate and there were no shots reported, just a phone threat.

KRMS will continue to follow this ongoing story and release any important information as it becomes available.