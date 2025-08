Camden County’s newest law enforcement partners have certainly hit the ground running and already are being credited with helping to take a bite out of crime.

K-9’s Glok, Ares and Xena were officially put into service on June and, have since, been deployed 48 times assisting in 17 arrests and 26 seizure incidents.

Glok, Area and Xena have also assisted in tracking down and leading to the arrests of two suspects.