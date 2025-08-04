Several Boats Apparently Lost in Early-Morning Dock Fire

Significant damage is reported after an early-morning 15-slip dock fire in the Lake Ozark area.

Chief Jerry Blomberg says the call was received just after 1:00 this (Monday) morning to Wheelhouse Marine.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants who lost their boat and all of their personal belongings.

Total damage estimates are unavailable at this time and the Department of Natural Resources is also involved to determine any environmental impact and with clean up of the scene.

(Pic courtesy Reuben Zapata)