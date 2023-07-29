New Cell Phone Law Now In Effect Across The Show Me State

A new statewide law, now in effect, makes it illegal to hold a cell phone while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The previous law banned only those under 21 from using cell phones while behind the wheel.

The new law, which went into effect Friday, bans everybody behind the wheel from holding and using a cell phone for anything other than a simple touch.

That means no texting, changing websites or holding your phone to talk while on a call.

The new law will also be a secondary offense which also means you must be pulled over for another offense to get nailed with it.

Only warnings will be issued until January 2025 when the tickets can start being handed out.

The fine in Missouri will be $150 for a first offense