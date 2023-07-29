Oppressive Heat Continues Through The Weekend Across The Lake Area

The oppressive heat and humid conditions continue at least through part of the weekend in the lake area.

With temperatures expected to top just above 100 and heat indices up to 107, or higher, the heat advisory for Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties has been extended until at least 9:00 Saturday night.

The Miller County Emergency Services Office says to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, stay in air conditioning when you can, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and check on relatives and neighbors…especially the elderly.

The heat advisory could come to an end on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching into the lower 90’s.